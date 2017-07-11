Best Bars For Frozen Margaritas In Boston

July 11, 2017 6:00 AM
Refreshing summer drinks, including luscious and fruity frozen margaritas, are found in bars and restaurants all over the City of Boston. A classic margarita is made with tequila, triple sec and lemon or lime juice with a rim of salt, or not, depending upon the drinker’s preference. Kicking it up a notch to a frozen margarita adds another layer of flavor, in most cases. A fruity addition makes the frozen alcoholic drink a real treat, especially in the warm summer months.
Casa Romero
30 Gloucester St.
Boston, MA 02115
(617) 536-4341
www.casaromero.com

This great Mexican restaurant is tucked into a quaint alley off the popular and chic Newbury Street in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood. The Frozen Strawberry Margarita served at Casa Romero is refreshing and delicious. They also offer a house special Cucumber Margarita, which is made with Herradura Silver tequila, St. Germain (an elderberry based liqueur) and house-made cucumber purée. Stop by and try one of Casa Romero’s specialty frozen margaritas today.

Lolita Cocina & Tequila Bar
271 Dartmouth St.
Boston, MA 02116
(617) 369-5609
www.lolitatequilabars.com

Located in Boston’s Back Bay, Lolita Cocina & Tequila Bar offers a vast menu of frozen margaritas. Try a strawberry, passion fruit or prickly pear frozen treat. The frozen house margarita, a Frolita, has a special ingredient, grapefruit, added into a classic sweet drink. Lolita Cocina & Tequila Bar is the place to indulge in a frozen margarita. Enjoy!

Fajitas &’Ritas
25 West St.
Boston, MA 02111
(617) 426-1222
www.fajitasandritas.com

This popular Boston restaurant serves great and tasty frozen margaritas. Fajitas & ‘Ritas is known for their Texas BBQ cuisine, including sizzling fajitas and incredible frozen drinks, offered at very reasonable prices. The frozen ‘ritas at this establishment include a classic blend, frozen strawberry, frozen raspberry and frozen mango along with a special flavor each day. Delicious and refreshing is the way to describe these frozen treats at Fajitas & ‘Ritas in the Downtown Crossing commercial/retail area the city.

Zuma
7 N. Market St.
Boston, MA 02109
(617) 367-9114
www.zumatexmexgrill.com

Zuma is located in the historic Faneuil Hall and serves frozen margaritas by the glass. This tourist location is a popular spot for a frozen Zuma Margarita. This house designed drink is tart and infused with a lot of lime flavor. Try it with or without salt on the rim. Zuma also offers strawberry, melon, blood orange, banana, strawberry & banana, raspberry and blue curaçao frozen margaritas for those looking for a sweet and quenching drink. Cheers to you!

Sol Azteca
914 Beacon St.
Boston, MA 02215
(617) 262-0909
www.solaztecaboston.com

Try a frozen margarita at Sol Azteca. There are a few flavor choices available, regular (classic margarita), strawberry, mango or pineapple, in these delicious drinks. Enjoy a drink at the bar or stay for dinner at this great Mexican restaurant in the heart of the city and order anything from chips and guacamole to chiles rellenos stuffed with gooey and delicious cheese.

