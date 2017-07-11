WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Aaron Judge Becomes First Rookie To Win Home Run Derby

July 11, 2017 8:10 AM
Filed Under: Aaron Judge, Baseball, Home Run Derby, MLB, New York Yankees, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — As expected, Aaron Judge delivered the final ruling in the 2017 MLB Home Run Derby. The Yankees sensation launched 47 total homers en route to becoming the first rookie in history to win the annual slugfest.

Judge defeated Twins third baseman Miguel Sano 11-10 in the final round of the Derby at Marlins Park in Miami on Monday night. It took the 25-year-old only 15 swings to secure the win.

Marlins first baseman Justin Bour made it tough for Judge right out of the gate, hitting 22 home runs in the first round. Judge promptly hit 23 to move on to the semifinal, where he defeated fellow rookie sensation Cody Bellinger of the Dodgers 13-12.

It was in that round that he launched the longest home run of the night, a 513-foot blast that scraped the top half of the back wall. According to MLB StatCast, the homer had an exit velocity of 118 MPH.

Judge, who leads the major leagues with 30 home runs at the All-Star Break, is just out there having fun.

“It was a blast. I enjoyed every minute of it,” said Judge, according to ESPN. “Everything about today was fantastic.”

Judge joined Mark McGwire (1992) and Ken Griffey Jr. (1994) as the only players to win the Home Run Derby after leading the majors in homers at the All-Star Break. His 47 homers were the second-most all-time to Giancarlo Stanton’s 61 last season.

