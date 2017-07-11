1200 Tufts Medical Center Nurses To Strike Wednesday

1200 Tufts Medical Center Nurses To Strike WednesdayNurses at Tufts Medical Center say they will walk off the job Wednesday morning on a one-day strike.

Families Seek Compensation From Patriots In Hernandez CaseTwo families that filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against the estate of former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez have asked the team to compensate them for the loss of their loved ones.

Vandals Take Aim At Car Windows In East Bridgewater, WhitmanPolice have responded to 24 incidents in the last two weeks in which the windows of parked cars have been shot out with BB guns.

I-Team: Used Car Dealership Will Pay Restitution To Consumers After AG’s InvestigationA Massachusetts used car dealership will pay $50,000 in restitution to customers and change its business practices after the Attorney General accused the company of routinely selling unreliable cars and using bait and switch tactics to mislead consumer about their high-interest loans.