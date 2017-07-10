Wareham Schools Locked Down Due To Email Threat

WAREHAM (CBS/AP) — Heavily-armed police were sweeping Wareham Public Schools Monday after an email was sent to an administrator which threatened students’ safety.

It was not yet known what the nature of the threat in the anonymous email was.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Wareham High School, Wareham Middle School, and the Minot Forest Elementary School, all of which had summer school and other educational activities occurring today, have been evacuated and are being searched by police,” Wareham Police said in a statement.

Minot Forest Elementary School #Wareham still in lockdown following an alleged threat. pic.twitter.com/lfGTy1BEZ5 — Bernice Corpuz (@BerniceWBZ) July 10, 2017

Buildings have been placed on lockdown while police search them.

Massachusetts State Police said troopers along with the bomb squad, Air Wing, and STOP team, SEMLEC and Cape Cod SWAT teams, and Wareham Police were responding to the threat–which State Police said was so far unfounded.

.@WarehamPolice say "there is no reason to believe that there is any danger to the community" @cbsboston #WBZ — Mike LaCrosse (@MikeLaCrosseWBZ) July 10, 2017

“We understand that the large police presence may be alarming to some, but our number one priority is that the children and school officials are safe, and we do not take any chances when it comes to that,” Wareham Police Chief Kevin Walsh said in a release.

Students present at the school Monday were attending summer school classes and a basketball camp.

They have been transported to the Gleason Family YMCA on Charge Pond Road, where parents or guardians with proper ID can pick them up.

Students from Minot Elementary School will be taken to the local YMCA, where parents can pick them up. #Wareham pic.twitter.com/Ph8Xq8eTop — Bernice Corpuz (@BerniceWBZ) July 10, 2017

Wareham School District is comprised of a high school, middle school, and two elementary schools.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)