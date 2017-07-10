Accused Killer Of 2 South Boston Doctors Due In Court On New Charges

July 10, 2017 8:08 AM
BOSTON (CBS/AP) — A Chelsea man will be arraigned Monday on new charges he killed two engaged doctors in their South Boston luxury condominium earlier this year.

Bampumim Teixeira, 30, was indicted June 28 in the murders of 38-year-old Dr. Lina Bolanos and 49-year-old Dr. Richard Field.

He will be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on indictments charging two counts each of first-degree murder, armed robbery, and kidnapping, and one count of armed home invasion. These indictments supersede the case against Teixeria in South Boston Municipal Court.

Prosecutors say he stabbed Bolanos and Richard Field in their home on May 5.

Teixeira’s lawyer says he’ll plead not guilty. Teixeira has been held without bail since his arrest that night.

Officers responding to a report of a man with a gun found the victims. They also found a fake gun and a black bag filled with Bolanos’ jewelry at the scene.

Teixeira, who had once worked at the condominium, was shot by police in the ensuing standoff.

There’s still no word yet on a motive.

