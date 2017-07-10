Man With Ax Arrested Outside Kiss 108 Studios After Song Request

MEDFORD (CBS) – A man demanding to hear a song on Kiss 108 was arrested after a standoff with police Monday afternoon.

The man arrived at the radio station’s studios on Cabot Road in Medford at about 2:00 pm and tried to request the song.

Police were called after the suspect was reported to be acting erratically outside the building while holding a weapon.

“He got out of his car with a machete, stopped a girl who worked up on the second floor and said ‘I want you to play a song for me,’” a witness told WBZ-TV.

SWAT teams responded to the building and surrounded the suspect in his car. Police say he got in and out of the car several times over the course of two hours.

At one point, officers tried to subdue him with a Taser, but he was able to get back into the car.

Officers negotiated with him for about two hours before he surrendered. He was taken away in an ambulance.

Police recovered several large knives and an ax. Officers would not say what song the man requested.

The suspect’s identity and what charges he may face have not been released.