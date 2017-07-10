Jury Duty Phone Scam Targets Worcester-Area Residents

July 10, 2017 9:19 AM
Filed Under: phone scam, Worcester

WORCESTER (CBS) – There’s a new telephone scam targeting residents in central Massachusetts.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. says someone claiming to be from the Sheriff’s Department is calling people and telling them that they missed jury duty. They are then told they need to pay a certain amount to get out of trouble.

“In at least one instance, the caller says that he can take payment of the fine over the phone,” Early Jr. said.

Anyone who gets a call like this is urged to not respond and just hang up.

