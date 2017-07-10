Jay Talking Travel Archive: ‘The Streets Of Transylvania.’

WBZ NewsRadio 1030, I’m Bradley Jay and this episode of Jay Talking Travel takes you to the town of Brasov in Transylvania. Getting there is a challenge, but so far this trip resonates as one of the richest to date. Brasov dates back to the 1200s and it has a cool medieval vibe that makes it a great spot for shooting period films. If you come to Romania, skip Bucharest altogether and hire a car to take you to directly to Brasov from the airport.

This is the perfect small town for starting a Romanian adventure, as it has exactly the Transylvanian feel that likely made you choose Romania, but it also has fun cellar restaurants, very good coffee shops, and superb beer. The local brew is called Jelen and I have become a big fan. Next stop is the ultra-spooky town called Sighisoara, birthplace of the infamous Vlad The Impaler.

Till next time, I’m Vladley Jay for WBZ NewRadio 1030.