Armed, Dangerous Suspect Sought In Hyde Park Home Invasion

July 10, 2017 10:20 PM

BOSTON (CBS) – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted in connection with an armed home invasion in Hyde Park last week.

Boston Police say 23-year-old Cesar Lara-Aguasvivas is a suspect in the kidnapping and assault of a 59-year-old woman at a home on Beaver Street.

cesar Armed, Dangerous Suspect Sought In Hyde Park Home Invasion

Cesar Lara-Aguasvivas wanted in connection with armed home invasion (Image from BPD)

“Lara-Aguasvivas is violent, dangerous and believed to be armed,” Boston Police said. “He should not be approached.”

On Thursday, the victim says four armed men broke in through a window and held her at gunpoint. They allegedly robbed her, ransacked the house, put her into her own car and made her drive to an ATM.

hydepark Armed, Dangerous Suspect Sought In Hyde Park Home Invasion

The Beaver Street home where a woman told police she was robbed and assaulted. (WBZ-TV)

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call (617) 343-5607 or text tips anonymously to CRIME (27463).

Comments

One Comment

  1. Jordan Lewis Ring says:
    July 10, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    BOSTON CRIME EXPLODING…..TIME TO ARM OUR BROTHERS AND SISTERS LIKE MAINE AND NH….THE PROBLEM IS A FAILED COMM AND A BLIND MAYOR

