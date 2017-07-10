Health Watch: Sandbox Bacteria Warning

BOSTON (CBS) – It may not be all fun in the sun and sand this summer. That neighborhood sandbox may be a breeding ground for germs.

A study out of Spain found that many of the playground sandboxes that they tested contained a bacterium which can cause a bad intestinal infection.

The bacterium they were looking for in this small study is C. difficile which can cause a bad intestinal infection.

Sandboxes could become contaminated through human and animal waste. Other studies have found parasites and worms in some sandboxes.

Does this mean you shouldn’t let your children play in a sandbox? Not necessarily. But stay clear of ones that look dirty and wipe your child’s hands off with disinfectant wipes before and after they play.

If you maintain a sandbox at home, keep it covered to keep insects and animals out.