Marlboro Woman Charged With Animal Cruelty Allegedly Left Dog In Hot Vehicle

July 10, 2017 11:08 AM
Filed Under: Hooksett, New Hampshire

HOOKSETT, N.H. (CBS) – A Marlboro, Massachusetts woman is facing animal cruelty charges after police say she left her dog in a hot vehicle for about a half hour.

Police say they responded to a Hooksett, New Hampshire Target on Saturday for a report of a dog in a vehicle. An officer found a Labrador Shar Pei mix in the vehicle “panting extremely heavily,” and observed that the back windows were cracked open about two inches.

The owner admitted to leaving the dog behind, according to police. The outside temperature during the incident was 84 degrees.

Officers made sure the dog was hydrated and cared for before leaving.

gwen blumberg Marlboro Woman Charged With Animal Cruelty Allegedly Left Dog In Hot Vehicle

Gwen Blumberg (Image credit: Hooksett Police)

Gwen Blumberg, 28, is being charged with animal cruelty. She was released on $2,000 bail and is set to appear in Hooksett court on August 9.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch