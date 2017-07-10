Marlboro Woman Charged With Animal Cruelty Allegedly Left Dog In Hot Vehicle

HOOKSETT, N.H. (CBS) – A Marlboro, Massachusetts woman is facing animal cruelty charges after police say she left her dog in a hot vehicle for about a half hour.
Police say they responded to a Hooksett, New Hampshire Target on Saturday for a report of a dog in a vehicle. An officer found a Labrador Shar Pei mix in the vehicle “panting extremely heavily,” and observed that the back windows were cracked open about two inches.
The owner admitted to leaving the dog behind, according to police. The outside temperature during the incident was 84 degrees.
Officers made sure the dog was hydrated and cared for before leaving.
Gwen Blumberg, 28, is being charged with animal cruelty. She was released on $2,000 bail and is set to appear in Hooksett court on August 9.