Chris Sale Officially Named AL Starter In All-Star Game

BOSTON (CBS) — For the second straight year, Chris Sale is starting things off for the American League in the All-Star Game – but this time, it’s for the hometown team.

The Red Sox ace was officially named the starting pitcher for the American League in Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park in Miami. Sale and acting AL manager Brad Mills addressed the media on Monday as both starters were announced; the Nationals’ Max Scherzer will start for the National League.

It was a decision that was widely expected among those following Sale and the Red Sox so far in 2017. While the Royals’ Jason Vargas (12 wins, 2.62 ERA) holds the slight lead over Sale (11 wins, 2.75 ERA) in wins and ERA, Sale’s 178 strikeouts are by far the most in the AL and lead the major leagues over Scherzer’s 173.

Sale also leads the AL in WHIP (0.90) and innings pitched (127.2). The 28-year-old is on pace to finish 20-7 with 324 strikeouts in 231.2 innings.

Sale will have his work cut out for him against a powerful NL starting lineup, which will include the likes of the Nationals’ Bryce Harper, the Rockies’ Nolan Arenado and Charlie Blackmon, and the Marlins’ Giancarlo Stanton.

Mookie Betts is also starting in the All-Star Game for the AL, replacing the injured Mike Trout as a starting outfielder.

Full 2017 All-Star Game starting lineups:

American League:

Jose Altuve, 2B

Jose Ramirez, 3B

Aaron Judge, RF

George Springer, LF

Carlos Correa, SS

Justin Smoak, 1B

Corey Dickerson, DH

Salvador Perez, C

Mookie Betts, CF

Chris Sale, P

National League:

Charlie Blackmon, CF

Giancarlo Stanton, DH

Bryce Harper, RF

Buster Posey, C

Daniel Murphy, 2B

Nolan Arenado, 3B

Ryan Zimmerman, 1B

Marcell Ozuna, LF

Zack Cozart, SS

Max Scherzer, P