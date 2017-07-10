Keller @ Large: There’s A Limit To Being A Jerk

July 10, 2017 7:20 AM By Jon Keller
Filed Under: Chris Christie, Jon Keller, Keller At Large

BOSTON (CBS) – Being in the news business, we hope people pay close attention to the news at all times.

However, when I take a vacation as I did last week, I admit to paying a bit less attention than usual, in deference to the need to light the grill, watch the sunset, and throw for Buddy the wonder lab.

Still, one story last week did penetrate the bubble: the sight of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, once a potential president, caught lounging on a beach the state had closed to the public because, in part, of Christie’s own political incompetence.

It turns out New Jersey maintains a residence at one of its nicest beaches, apparently for use by the governor. (Can you imagine if that happened here? We’re talking mushroom cloud over Beacon Hill.)

And when challenged about his arrogant decision to use it even after kicking out his constituents, Christie said: “That’s the way it goes. Run for governor, and you can have the residence.”

Christie already had the lowest approval rating of any governor, less popular than greenheads on the beach.

But his new role as international laughingstock is a cautionary tale for all politicians.

Lesson #1: don’t be too much of a jerk.

As Christie himself and then President Trump have shown, being a jerk can play well for awhile. As the governor has just demonstrated, there’s a limit.

Another lesson: we don’t have royalty here, so be careful with the entitlement act.

And a final lesson, let’s call it Christie’s law: you can be a leader, or you can be a jerky talk-show host.

But you can’t be both.

More from Jon Keller
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch