Celtics Sign Big Man Aron Baynes To One-Year Deal

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics have acquired some much-needed rebounding and rim protection help. They have reportedly signed free-agent big man Aron Baynes to a one-year deal worth $4.3 million.

The Vertical’s Shams Charania first reported the signing on Sunday. Baynes, 30, spent the first five seasons of his career with the Spurs and Pistons. He most recently averaged 4.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 0.5 blocks in 15.5 minutes per game with the Pistons in 2016-17.

Baynes, a native of Gisborne, New Zealand, would bring smarts, toughness, and solid defense to a Celtics bench in need of a rim protector who can rebound the ball when needed. He’s also a 51.4 percent career shooter from the field and a strong free-throw shooter for a 6-foot-10 big man, hitting freebies at an 81.1 percent clip over the course of his career.

As a veteran depth piece, Baynes certainly has a chance to make a noticeable impact on the Celtics’ mostly revamped frontcourt. The C’s recently acquired forward Marcus Morris in a swap for Avery Bradley and signed German big man Daniel Theis. They are also expected to add 2016 first-round picks Guerschon Yabusele and Ante Zizic to the lineup in 2017-18.

CBS Boston Sports’ Brian Robb recently took a look at the Celtics’ lineup possibilities in the wake of the Bradley-for-Morris trade, noting the extra $4.3 million in cap space that the Celtics reportedly spent on Baynes.