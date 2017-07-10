Celtics’ Marcus Morris Could Face NBA Suspension — Or Worse — In 2017-18 Season

BOSTON (CBS) — When Danny Ainge traded away Avery Bradley in exchange for Marcus Morris at the end of last week, much of the attention was focused on how the Celtics will be impacted without Bradley. What got largely overlooked at the time was that the Celtics might also be without Morris for some time, too.

Sports Illustrated’s Michael McCann wrote Friday night that Morris is facing a criminal trial in August — one which could not only keep him off the court but also could potentially land him behind bars.

“[Morris and his twin brother] could face some time behind bars or at least a suspended sentence, probation and required community service,” McCann wrote.

The Morris twins are facing felony charges of aggravated assault. As McCann described, the twins — along with three other men — are accused of beating a man after a youth basketball game in Arizona in 2015. Law enforcement officials claim the man had sent what the twins deemed to be “inappropriate” messages to their mother.

As McCann laid out, a conviction would bring about an minimum 10-game suspension from the NBA. If the case gets settled out of court, it will be in the discretion of commissioner Adam Silver whether or not to enforce an NBA punishment to Morris.

Last year, the NBA suspended Darren Collison eight games after he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor domestic battery charge.