Report: Celtics Were Close To Deal With Clippers For Avery Bradley

July 10, 2017 8:41 AM
Filed Under: Avery Bradley, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers, NBA, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics may have traded Avery Bradley within the Eastern Conference to the Pistons, but they reportedly came very close to shipping the guard out west.

ESPN’s Marc Spears tweeted on Saturday that the Clippers were “close but no cigar” in an attempt to trade for Bradley, a move that would have reunited the guard with former Celtics head coach Doc Rivers. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski had previously reported that the Clippers and Lakers were “aggressive suitors” for Bradley’s services.

The C’s ultimately shipped Bradley and a 2019 second-round pick to the Pistons for Marcus Morris, which cleared up the necessary cap space to sign free agent Gordon Hayward to a four-year max contract. Spears’ tweet implies that Danny Ainge was left with a choice between packages from the Pistons and Clippers at the end of trade talks.

avery bradley Report: Celtics Were Close To Deal With Clippers For Avery Bradley

Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Rivers coached Bradley for the guard’s first three seasons of his NBA career from 2011-13, the coach’s final three years with the C’s before being traded to the Clippers himself.

The Clippers had already acquired guard Patrick Beverley from the Rockets in a trade for All-Star point guard Chris Paul, a deal that landed the Clips a guard who was First Team All-Defense in 2016-17. He and Bradley could have combined to create one of the NBA’s best defensive backcourts.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch