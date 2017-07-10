Police Look For Answers After Stolen NH Boat Crashes Into Home

CENTER OSSIPEE, NH (CBS) — Officials in New Hampshire are trying to determine how a boat ended up crashing into a house on Ossipee Lake.

According to their investigation, the boat, which they believe was stolen, traveled 75 feet from the water, across a beach, and over a road to hit the building.

State Police Marine Patrol said the boat damaged the porch and partially went through the side of the Deer Cove Road home just after midnight on Monday.

The boat was still running when officials arrived.

Nearby waters and the shoreline were searched for anyone involved in the crash by members of the Ossipee Police, West Ossipee Fire Department, Center Ossipee Fire, New Hampshire State Police, and New Hampshire State Police – Marine Patrol.

No one was found.

No one in the house at the time was injured.

The boat was determined by officials to be a 2007, 22-f00t Black Four Winns taken from Bluffs Beach.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Seth Alie at 603-293-2037 or email at seth.alie@dos.nh.gov.