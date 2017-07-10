Haggerty: Anders Bjork Could Seize Top-Six Role ‘From Day One’

BOSTON (CBS) — CSNNE’s Bruins insider Joe Haggerty joined 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Dan Roche and Michael Hurley, filling in for Toucher & Rich, on Monday to talk about what he’s seen at Bruins development camp in recent days. Among the standout players was winger Anders Bjork, who signed an entry-level deal with the Bruins earlier in the offseason.

Based on what he’s seen, not just in this year’s Bruins development camp but last year’s as well, Bjork could be a top candidate to step into a top-six role on David Krejci’s left wing in 2017-18.

“Bjork looks like he could be a guy who comes in at camp, wows people, and just takes the job from day one,” said Haggerty. “He’s got the speed. He’s got the skill. He’s more of a polished product because he’s been at Notre dame for three years.

“As soon as he came in [to development camp], he was the best player on the ice. And it’s clear that he’s far ahead of where most of these other players are, and I think that he’s ready for the look he’s going to get in camp to potentially win that role.”

Haggerty sees a lot of the Bruins’ young prospects to get real chances to crack key spots in the Bruins lineup, including the team’s glut of upcoming left-shot defensemen. He believes the B’s are actively working toward creating a strong mix of veterans and young talent.

“That’s the perfect combination,” said Haggerty. “In any sport you want to see that combo of veterans – battled-hardened veterans and grizzled guys who have been to the mountaintop, that have won before, that know how to get there and can provide the leadership and also step up their play in big moments – and combine that with the influx of youth and exuberance and talent, and have that perfect combination of the two.

“I think you’re going to see more of those young guys push forward and the Bruins are going to give them a long look [in training camp] before they go out and potentially get veterans.”

