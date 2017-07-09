Tufts Nurses Strike Still Set After Failed Mediation Session

Keller @ Large: Diane Hessan Checks In With Trump VotersPolitical researcher Diane Hessan talks with Jon about what she found out from talking with Donald Trump supporters--and what they think of the job he's been doing so far.

Tufts Nurses Strike Still Set After Failed Mediation SessionA strike is still planned for nurses at Tufts Medical Center after a mediation session between the union that represents them and the Boston hospital was unsuccessful.

Billerica Police: Man Shot In His Driveway After Attempted Armed RobberyThe victim said he had just come home from work when a masked gunman met him in his driveway demanding money.

Man Wanted In Wendell Murder, Chicopee Shooting Arrested In OrangeChicopee Police said on their Facebook page that Orange Police took Lewis Starkey into custody Sunday morning after he was pulled over around 9:15 a.m. Sunday in Orange.