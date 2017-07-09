Pet Parade: Pawfect Life Rescue In Uxbridge

BOSTON (CBS) — Four dogs up for adoption from Pawfect Life Rescue in Uxbridge were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday.

Julie Uthoff from Pawfect Life said the organization is a family affair.

“My husband and I are biologists, and our kids love the outdoors and love animals, so we thought we’d just kind of start a rescue and try to help some dogs locally here in Massachusetts and help with the situation down South, and we’ve been rescuing since 2013,” she said.

She said all of today’s dogs are good with kids–part of the screening process the group uses before bringing dogs up from the South.

Buddy is a 6-month-old lab mix who loves to run and play–and he loves everyone! He was found in Texas with his sister, and was brought up here to find a good home.

Lucy and her brother Peter are from Mississippi, where they were found running around on a farm.

They are a little bit quieter and shy, but very lovable!

Penny is from Mississippi as well. She was part of a litter that was left in a box by a river–and now she’s the last member of her litter looking for a home!

Anyone who applies online can come to the family’s Monday night open houses at their home in Uxbridge to meet the dogs.

For more information, visit pawfectliferescue.com.