Canoes Pack Charles River For Annual Mayor’s Cup Regatta

BOSTON (CBS) — Four hundred people took part in the annual Mayor’s Cup Regatta Sunday, racing Hawaiian outrigger canoes on the Charles River.

The fundraiser benefits Access Sport America, a non-profit aimed at helping people living with physical and mental challenges.

Access Sport America’s Executive Director Ross Lilly told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe the money raised goes to support their athletic programs for special needs children and adults.

“When people see themselves and when families see themselves as athletes, then that sparks something in them that hopefully makes them want to train for a higher function,” he said.

One of the rowing teams taking part was from the Child and Adolescent Health Specialists in Cohasset. They had an Abba theme going on, dressed up in white polyester jumpsuits.

“Dancing Queen–we modified it, we are the Dancing Team,” said one member.

Their captain, Bob Belknap, is on the board of directors for Access Sport America. He put the team together in honor of his daughter, Camille.

“Camille loves to sing,” he said. “She has autism, and perfect pitch. Music is her life. So we decided this would be Camille’s crew, Camille loves Abba, Abba theme, here we are!”

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe reports