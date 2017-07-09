Cyclist Struck In Waltham

WALTHAM (CBS) — Police say a man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car while riding his bike in Waltham.
The man, who is in his 50’s, was turning into PineVale Road when an elderly couple in a gold sedan struck him on Sunday, according to officials.
He suffered minor injuries.
In the same area last summer, 61-year-old Sean Kavanagh was hit while on a bike. Kavanagh was seriously hurt.
A white ‘ghost’ bike was put in the area to honor him.
No other information is available at this time.