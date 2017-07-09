Cyclist Struck In Waltham

July 9, 2017 6:05 PM
Filed Under: Bicyclist Hit, Waltham

WALTHAM (CBS) — Police say a man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car while riding his bike in Waltham.

The man, who is in his 50’s, was turning into PineVale Road when an elderly couple in a gold sedan struck him on Sunday, according to officials.

walthamcar Cyclist Struck In Waltham

Windshield damage on a car that struck a cyclist (WBZ-TV | Juli McDonald)

He suffered minor injuries.

waltham cyclist four Cyclist Struck In Waltham

Police take the bike away from the scene where a car hit a cyclist (WBZ-TV | Juli McDonald)

In the same area last summer, 61-year-old Sean Kavanagh was hit while on a bike. Kavanagh was seriously hurt.

A white ‘ghost’ bike was put in the area to honor him.

walthamghostbike Cyclist Struck In Waltham

A ghost bike near Pine Vale Road in Waltham (WBZ-TV | Juli McDonald)

No other information is available at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch