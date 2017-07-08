The Golf Club Visits The Ridge Club In Sandwich

BOSTON (CBS) — This week on The Golf Club, Hardy heads down the Cape to make a trip to the Ridge Club in Sandwich.
Hardy gets to know about the Robert Von Hagge-designed course, which features a 17th-hole island green.
General manger Jay Askew joins Hardy and discusses the history of the club and all it has to offer. That includes Bruins legend Bobby Orr, who’s part of the group that owns the club.
Hardy also talks with Mike Roy, the PGA head professional at the Ridge Club, who offers some tips and advice on how to attack some of the trickier aspects of the course.
And before heading out of the Ridge Club, Mike Roy offers some short game tips. Hardy also bumped in to former NHL player Keith Tkachuk for a quick interview on the course. You have to hear Tkachuk’s incredible golf story to believe it.
