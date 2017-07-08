WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
WEATHER ALERT:
Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Parts Of N.H. Until 1 p.m. |Forecast | Blog | Radar | App | Share Photos

Potentially Severe Weather Possible Saturday Afternoon

July 8, 2017 12:21 PM
Filed Under: Barry Burbank, Beyond The Forecast, Severe weather

By Barry Burbank, WBZ-TV Meteorologist

BOSTON (CBS) – The WBZ Storm Watch Weather Alert is posted for this afternoon due to an approaching frontal boundary which will introduce drier air in the region tonight and could lead to strong thunderstorms.

2017 surface analysis Potentially Severe Weather Possible Saturday Afternoon

Some of boomers were nasty over upstate New York before dawn today and those have weakened this morning. However, the stage is set for the generation of additional storms as instability increases during the day.

hrrrsat Potentially Severe Weather Possible Saturday Afternoon

This high-resolution model is depicting a swath of showers & storms crossing central MA on the way to eastern MA from roughly 2 to 4 pm.  The available atmospheric parameters suggest that a few storms could produce damaging winds and hail along with the usual dangerous cloud to ground lightning bolts.

The Storm Prediction Center has much of New England in a marginal risk for any severe weather this afternoon. Any storm should be rolling right along so brief downpours of 15-25 minutes are most likely but many areas will not get a direct strike. The risk of any showers or storms decreases significantly over southern Plymouth County onto Cape Cod & the Islands.

2017 weather alert headlines1 Potentially Severe Weather Possible Saturday Afternoon

2017 severe storm impacts Potentially Severe Weather Possible Saturday Afternoon

Yesterday, the WBZ Storm Watch Weather Alert was issued early in the morning due to the potential for torrential tropical downpours which materialized over much of Cape Cod.

The National Weather Service had issued a FLASH FLOOD WATCH the night before for southeastern MA, Cape Cod & RI. As The lobe of torrential rain associated with a wave of low pressure approached Martha’s Vineyard late yesterday morning, the NWS issued a FLOOD ADVISORY. This was quickly updated in the early afternoon as the lobe lifted up over the Cape releasing its torrents of rain.

2017 radar rewind Potentially Severe Weather Possible Saturday Afternoon

2017 wx watcher rain totals 2 Potentially Severe Weather Possible Saturday Afternoon

2017cape cod rain Potentially Severe Weather Possible Saturday Afternoon

Check out this stat that Meteorologist Eric Fisher displayed last evening. As an example of the 3-5 inches of rain falling on much of Cape Cod yesterday, in the West Barnstable area, the amount falling in a bit less than 2 hours was almost double the amount that falls on average in the entire month of July.

So you can understand why the flooding was so mammoth and widespread! This will NOT be repeated today. In fact, much of the Cape may not receive a drop of rain today!

If any severe thunderstorm warnings are issued by the National Weather Service this afternoon, you will see them displayed as a crawl at the bottom of the television screen on WBZ-TV.

Meteorologist Jacob Wycoff will be updating any pertinent weather information here on social media and here on cbsboston.com

Follow Barry on Twitter @BarryWBZ.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch