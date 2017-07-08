WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Man Falls 30 Feet While Trying To Cut Tree In Lowell

July 8, 2017 8:32 PM
Filed Under: Lowell, National Grid, Tree Trimming

LOWELL (CBS) — A man trying to trim a tree in Lowell has been sent to the hospital after falling the 30 feet to the ground.

Police say the St. James Street property owner hired a two-man crew to trim the tree and that the man is one of the two contractors hired to do the work.

National Grid crews were called to the scene because the tree that was being cut was in contact with some of their equipment. The electric company says that no one has lost power as a result of the incident and none of their equipment has been damaged.

The man’s name has not been released and his condition is not known.

