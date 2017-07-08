Man Falls 30 Feet While Trying To Cut Tree In Lowell

LOWELL (CBS) — A man trying to trim a tree in Lowell has been sent to the hospital after falling the 30 feet to the ground.

Police say the St. James Street property owner hired a two-man crew to trim the tree and that the man is one of the two contractors hired to do the work.

National Grid crews were called to the scene because the tree that was being cut was in contact with some of their equipment. The electric company says that no one has lost power as a result of the incident and none of their equipment has been damaged.

The man’s name has not been released and his condition is not known.