Boy Charged With Destroying Books In Fire At Maine Library

July 8, 2017 12:04 PM
Filed Under: Arson, Berwick Maine

BERWICK, Maine (CBS) – A young boy was arrested after police say he lit a fire in a Maine library’s book return bin and caused more than $2,000 worth of damage.

Berwick Public Library posted several pictures on Facebook earlier this week, showing books with fire damage following the incident of the Fourth of July weekend.

books1 Boy Charged With Destroying Books In Fire At Maine Library

A book return bin fire caused several thousand dollars worth of damage. (Image Credit: Berwick Public Library)

“We are deeply disappointed that somebody thought this would be a funny prank, and your library has lost many books, DVDs, and audio books,” the post read.

No one was hurt in the incident and the building was not damaged.

book2 Boy Charged With Destroying Books In Fire At Maine Library

Damaged books and DVDs. (Image Credit: Berwick Public Library)

Fosters reports that a 12-year-old boy was arrested and charged with arson.

Witnesses believed the boy had put fireworks into the bin, but Fosters reported that the boy said he put leaves in the bin and put set them on fire.

