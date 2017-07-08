Boy Charged With Destroying Books In Fire At Maine Library

BERWICK, Maine (CBS) – A young boy was arrested after police say he lit a fire in a Maine library’s book return bin and caused more than $2,000 worth of damage.
Berwick Public Library posted several pictures on Facebook earlier this week, showing books with fire damage following the incident of the Fourth of July weekend.
“We are deeply disappointed that somebody thought this would be a funny prank, and your library has lost many books, DVDs, and audio books,” the post read.
No one was hurt in the incident and the building was not damaged.
Fosters reports that a 12-year-old boy was arrested and charged with arson.
Witnesses believed the boy had put fireworks into the bin, but Fosters reported that the boy said he put leaves in the bin and put set them on fire.