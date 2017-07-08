WEATHER ALERT: Severe Storms Possible Saturday Forecast | Blog | Radar | App | Share Photos

Google I/O Conference – Unveiling Latest Technology Products

July 8, 2017 8:34 AM By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
Filed Under: Boston, CBS Boston, Centro, Centro en Espanol, Community, Google, Google I/O, Latino, Massachusetts, New England, Nova, Salcedo, WBZ, Yadires, Yadires Nova Salcedo

July 8, 2017
Google has unveiled their latest technology products, and many of these are meant to make our lives a lot easier! Google Assistant and Expeditions AR are just two of the products launched at this year’s Google I/O Conference that took place in Mountain View, California.

On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks via satellite with Google Technologist LaToya Drake on the English version of Centro and with Google Spokesperson Jesus Garcia on the Spanish version. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
www.google.com/io

CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
Facebook: WbzCentroYadires
Twitter: @YadiresWBZ
Instagram: @Yadires

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.

More from Yadires Nova-Salcedo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch