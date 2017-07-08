Google I/O Conference – Unveiling Latest Technology Products

Man Charged In Murder Of South Boston Doctors To Be Arraigned MondayThe man accused in the brutal murders of two Boston doctors will be officially arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court Monday.

DOT Expecting 'Really Bad' Traffic Due To Mass Pike Lane ReductionsLane reductions on the Mass Pike will be put into place Friday night as a part of the ongoing Commonwealth Avenue Bridge replacement project.

Boston Leaders Take To The Streets With Message Of Non-ViolencePolice and city leaders are frustrated by the recent increase in violence over the last week. The increase in violence is something they anticipated and tried to prevent.

Boston Leaders Brainstorm On Dealing With 'Frustrating' Increase In ViolenceBoston Mayor Marty Walsh and Commissioner Bill Evans met in a closed-door meeting with community and religious leaders to try and solve Boston's problem with increased violence.