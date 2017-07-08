Google I/O Conference – Unveiling Latest Technology Products

July 8, 2017
Google has unveiled their latest technology products, and many of these are meant to make our lives a lot easier! Google Assistant and Expeditions AR are just two of the products launched at this year’s Google I/O Conference that took place in Mountain View, California.
On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks via satellite with Google Technologist LaToya Drake on the English version of Centro and with Google Spokesperson Jesus Garcia on the Spanish version. Tune in!
Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.