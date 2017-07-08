Business Was Booming In White Mountains Over July Fourth Holiday

NORTH WOODSTOCK, N.H. (AP) — Businesses in the White Mountains say the July Fourth holiday has been a success for tourism traffic.

The president of the White Mountains Attractions Association says businesses have seen an increase in visitor spending.

The general manager of the Mountain Club on Loon in Lincoln says the July Fourth holiday period was the best they’ve seen in years, and that the remainder of the summer is pacing ahead of any summer since before 2012.

Polar Caves in Rumney is reporting the most paid visitors in its history on July 3. The Whale’s Tale Water Park in Lincoln says it was up 17 percent in attendance over the four days and the Cog Railway in Bretton Woods was up 50 percent in ridership from last year’s holiday weekend.

