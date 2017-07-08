Teen Hit By SUV While Riding Bike In Fitchburg Dies From Injuries

FITCHBURG (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy hit by an SUV while riding his bike in Fitchburg on Thursday has died from his injuries.
The boy, whose identity has not been released, died just before 3 a.m. on Saturday.
He was riding his bike at the intersection of Boutelle and St. Bernard Streets just after 5 p.m.
The 17-year-old lived with his grandmother just blocks from the scene of the crash, and was on his way to the park.
Witnesses said it appeared the boy was riding down the hill on St. Bernard Street and slammed into an SUV. The driver of the SUV stopped at the scene.
Because the boy died, the incident is now being investigated by the Worcester Country District Attorney’s office.