Cobb, Rays blank Porcello, Red Sox 1-0

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA (AP) — Alex Cobb pitched two-hit ball into the eighth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat Rick Porcello and the Boston Red Sox 1-0 on Saturday with some help from a replay reversal.

Cobb (7-6) retired 11 straight over one stretch. Alex Colome got the final four outs for his 24th save, finishing Tampa Bay’s three-hitter.

The Red Sox put runners on second and third with one out in the ninth. Hanley Ramirez then struck out swinging. After rookie Andrew Benintendi was walked intentionally, Chris Young popped out to end the game.

Porcello (4-11) became the majors’ first 11-game loser despite pitching a gem. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner allowed six hits, struck out seven and walked none in his first complete game of the season.

Jesus Sucre drove in the game’s only run with a sacrifice fly in the second after singles by Steven Souza Jr., and Brad Miller.

The inning was kept alive by a replay reversal of a double-play call. A 94-second review determined Adeiny Hechavarria had beaten Dustin Pedroia’s throw to first base.

Porcello then hit Shane Peterson with a pitch before Sucre hit a fly ball to center, driving in Souza.

Xander Bogaerts beat out an infield chopper in the first, Mookie Betts singled to center in the third and Mitch Moreland doubled in the ninth for Boston’s only hits.

Mallex Smith had two of Tampa Bay’s six hits, including a two-out triple in the seventh.

SETTING THINGS UP

Boston manager John Farrell said left-hander Drew Pomeranz will start Friday night’s first game after the All-Star break against the New York Yankees, with left-hander Chris Sale starting Saturday. Porcello and lefty David Price face the Yankees in a Sunday doubleheader. Rodriguez will start Monday and right-hander Doug Fister on Tuesday against Toronto.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: Bogaerts, who sat out Friday’s game with a sore right hand, returned to the lineup. … LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (right knee) will make a third rehab appearance Sunday with Triple-A Pawtucket.

Rays: 1B Rickie Weeks Jr. (right shoulder) is set to resume on-field batting practice.

UP NEXT

Tampa Bay All-Star RHP Chris Archer (7-5) and one-time Rays ace Price (4-2) are Sunday’s starters. Archer is 2-11 with a 5.14 ERA in 17 starts against Boston.

