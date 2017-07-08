Bostonians Ride For Peace

BOSTON (CBS) — Dozens hopped on their bikes and hit the road for the 2nd annual Bike Ride for Peace.

City rider Elijah Polite is one of the riders and he says he’s trying not to think about the kids his age who are being shot.

“It’s definitely disappointing to see,” Polite said. “I think the police are not anyone’s enemy there here to protect us and here to serve.”

The six mile ride took people through Dorchester, Mattapan and Roxbury, all areas experiencing an uptick in violence this summer. It was sponsored by the Boston Police Department. “The timing couldn’t be better for this to get out and show folks you know what we’re still here we still want to be part of your community and we still want to meet you we still want to be part of the solution,” Boston Police Lieutenant Detective Christopher Hamilton. The latest act of violence was a shooting that took place just before 11 pm Friday night. One person was shot and taken to the hospital with what police say were non-life-threatening injuries. That brings the total number of people being shot or stabbed this week to 15. “We’ll get over the recent uptick in violence. We’ll continue to work hard,” said Boston Police Commissioner Bill Evans.