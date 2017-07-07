NightSide – President Trump Speaks From Poland

BOSTON (CBS) – President Trump delivered a speech in Warsaw, Poland that focused on dealing with terrorism in our modern world. “The fundamental question of our time is whether the West has the will to survive,” the President declared in front of a large, friendly crowd. Trump went on to criticize Russia’s “destabilizing activities”, though he would not say for sure whether Russia attempted to undermine the 2016 U.S. election. While some on the left felt he wasn’t hard enough on Russia on the eve of the President’s meeting with Vladimir Putin, many thought the speech was one of the President’s stronger moments to date. What did you think of the President’s remarks today? Do you agree with the strong stance on immigration taken by President Trump? Are you confident that Trump can hold his own during his meeting with Putin tomorrow?

Originally broadcast July 6th, 2017.