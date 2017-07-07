Maybelle The Dangerously Overweight Pig Slowly Losing Weight

DEDHAM (CBS) – Maybelle the pot-bellied pig is starting to lose some weight.

Slowly.

Very slowly.

Maybelle came to the Animal Rescue League of Boston last month weighing 196 pounds, almost double what she should weigh.

“While it may be difficult to physically see her weight loss, Maybelle has shed some pounds, and is able to stand and move around a little easier–a roll of fat is unfortunately still blocking her eyes so she can’t see,” the ARL said in a statement Friday.

They did not say how much weight Maybelle has lost so far, noting that in order to slim down safely it will be a “slow and steady process.”

But she’s drastically reduced the number of calories she’s eating in her six small meals a day.

“Because she is still relatively immobile, getting Maybelle on a scale is a difficult task. So this week Dedham Animal Care & Adoption Center staff recorded her first waist measurement, and will chart Maybelle’s progress in the coming months by the number of inches she loses.”

Right now her waist is four feet round.

Billerica Animal Control officers took the pig from Megan Caterino’s home earlier this year. She’s now facing animal cruelty charges.

If you’d like to help Maybelle, visit the ARL website.