Massachusetts State Police Seek Charges In Monday’s Logan Taxi Crash

July 7, 2017 5:57 PM
BOSTON (CBS) — State Police say criminal charges will be sought against the taxi driver who crashed his cab into a cab driver’s lunch area Monday.

The taxi crashed into the driver’s lunch area Monday, July 3. (Photo credit: WBZ-TV)

Police say Lutent Clenord, 56 of Cambridge, will be charged with “operating to endanger” and say their investigation found that operator error was the reason for the crash.

 

The crash Monday stoked fears of terrorism, and authorities also said the incident was a “tragic accident.”

The driver’s “Hackney” license has been suspended and has been turned over to Boston Police.

A court hearing for the driver will be set in East Boston District Court.

