Police Look For Man Who Took A Photo Of Woman In Target Changing Room

HANOVER (CBS) — Police are searching for a man they believe took a picture of a woman trying on clothes in a changing room.

The incident happened in the Target on Washington Street in Hanover.

Hanover police released pictures of their suspect on Friday, the same day as the incident.

Officials said they were treating the incident as an assault case.

The man is described as a tall, white man of medium build.

According to officials, the man was able to take the picture over the top of the changing room.

He then left in a white car.

If you have any information, call Hanover Police.