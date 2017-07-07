WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Police Look For Man Who Took A Photo Of Woman In Target Changing Room

July 7, 2017 1:36 PM
Filed Under: Hanover, Target

HANOVER (CBS) — Police are searching for a man they believe took a picture of a woman trying on clothes in a changing room.

The incident happened in the Target on Washington Street in Hanover.

targetsuspect4 Police Look For Man Who Took A Photo Of Woman In Target Changing Room

Police released this surveillance video photo of a man they believe took pictures of a woman in the changing room (Photo Courtesy Hanover Police)

Hanover police released pictures of their suspect on Friday, the same day as the incident.

targetsuspect1 Police Look For Man Who Took A Photo Of Woman In Target Changing Room

Police released this surveillance video photo of a man they believe took pictures of a woman in the changing room (Photo Courtesy Hanover Police)

Officials said they were treating the incident as an assault case.

The man is described as a tall, white man of medium build.

targetsuspect2 Police Look For Man Who Took A Photo Of Woman In Target Changing Room

Police believe this man took pictures of a woman in the changing room (Photo Courtesy Hanover Police)

According to officials, the man was able to take the picture over the top of the changing room.

He then left in a white car.

targetcar1 Police Look For Man Who Took A Photo Of Woman In Target Changing Room

The car the suspect left in (Photo Courtesy of Hanover Police)

targetcar2 Police Look For Man Who Took A Photo Of Woman In Target Changing Room

(Photo Courtesy of Hanover Police)

If you have any information, call Hanover Police.
