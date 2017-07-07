WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Man Charged In Murder Of South Boston Doctors To Be Arraigned Monday

July 7, 2017 10:45 PM
Filed Under: Dr. Lina Bolanos, Dr. Richard Field, South Boston Murders

BOSTON (CBS) — The man accused in the brutal murders of two Boston doctors will be officially arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court Monday.

Bampumim Teixeira is charged with the May 5 homicides of Richard Field and Lina Bolanos.

south boston2 Man Charged In Murder Of South Boston Doctors To Be Arraigned Monday

Dr. Lina Bolaños and Dr. Richard Field. (WBZ-TV)

He is expected to be arraigned Monday on indictments of two counts of first degree murder, armed robbery, and kidnapping by confinement. He will also be arraigned for one count of armed home invasion.

teixiera Man Charged In Murder Of South Boston Doctors To Be Arraigned Monday

Bampumim Teixeira at his hospital-bed arraignment May 8. (WBZ-TV)

Fields and Bolanos’ bodies were found tied with their throats cut in their apartment after police shot Teixeira at the door.

The suspect was sent to Tufts Medical Center.

Boston Police Commissioner Bill Evans first said that the suspect must have known the victims, but it was later learned that a year ago, Teixeira briefly worked at the building.

Palladion Services says that Teixeira worked at the property for three weeks.

Teixeira has been held without bail since the incident.

