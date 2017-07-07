Man Charged In Murder Of South Boston Doctors To Be Arraigned Monday

BOSTON (CBS) — The man accused in the brutal murders of two Boston doctors will be officially arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court Monday.

Bampumim Teixeira is charged with the May 5 homicides of Richard Field and Lina Bolanos.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday on indictments of two counts of first degree murder, armed robbery, and kidnapping by confinement. He will also be arraigned for one count of armed home invasion.

Fields and Bolanos’ bodies were found tied with their throats cut in their apartment after police shot Teixeira at the door.

The suspect was sent to Tufts Medical Center.

Boston Police Commissioner Bill Evans first said that the suspect must have known the victims, but it was later learned that a year ago, Teixeira briefly worked at the building.

Palladion Services says that Teixeira worked at the property for three weeks.

Teixeira has been held without bail since the incident.