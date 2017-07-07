WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News
WEATHER ALERT: SE Mass. Flash Flood Watch Forecast | Blog | Radar | App | Share Photos

NH Police Searching For Driver Who Targeted Pedestrian

July 7, 2017 11:13 AM
Filed Under: Hampstead N.H., New Hampshire

HAMPSTEAD (CBS) – Police in New Hampshire are looking for the driver of a truck who they believe intentionally drove at a pedestrian.

Hampstead Police said the pedestrian was nearly hit Thursday morning on Maple Ave.

nhtruck NH Police Searching For Driver Who Targeted Pedestrian

Police are searching for this truck for allegedly driving at a pedestrian in New Hampshire. (Image Credit: Hampstead Police)

The vehicle involved was a brown GMC or Chevy pickup truck with a dog crate in the back.

“It is believed that the incident may be targeted towards a specific person and is under investigation,” police said.

The pedestrian was not hit by the truck.

nhtiremarks NH Police Searching For Driver Who Targeted Pedestrian

Tire marks left behind by a truck police say swerved at a pedestrian. (Image Credit: Hampstead Police)

Police shared a photograph of tire marks from the incident, and an apparent cell phone picture that shows the back of the truck.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hampstead Police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch