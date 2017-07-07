NH Police Searching For Driver Who Targeted Pedestrian

HAMPSTEAD (CBS) – Police in New Hampshire are looking for the driver of a truck who they believe intentionally drove at a pedestrian.
Hampstead Police said the pedestrian was nearly hit Thursday morning on Maple Ave.
The vehicle involved was a brown GMC or Chevy pickup truck with a dog crate in the back.
“It is believed that the incident may be targeted towards a specific person and is under investigation,” police said.
The pedestrian was not hit by the truck.
Police shared a photograph of tire marks from the incident, and an apparent cell phone picture that shows the back of the truck.
Anyone with information is asked to call Hampstead Police.