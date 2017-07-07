Gordon Hayward Spotted Getting Ready For Celtics Press Conference

BOSTON (CBS) — It didn’t take long for Gordon Hayward to be spotted all over Boston, as the Celtics’ newest free-agent signing was busy on Thursday getting ready to introduce himself to the team and the city.

Check out the video above for a few shots of Hayward as he was captured by onlookers all around Boston, as he was apparently preparing for his introductory press conference for the Celtics. Nothing has been officially announced as of Friday morning, but the presser could still come later in the day.

Instagram user Ryan Delea shared a photo from a local Jos. A Bank, where Hayward was getting fitted for a suit and allegedly said the suit was for “tomorrow,” meaning Friday.

who said getting fitted @josabank would stink? welcome to town, hoss #whatdoidowithmyhands A post shared by ryan delea (@delcat_thekid) on Jul 6, 2017 at 3:26pm PDT

Later, local barber Roy Rodriguez shared an Instagram photo of his work on Hayward’s hair at the Boston Barber & Tattoo Co.

And Hayward capped the day with dinner in the North End with Celtics head coach Brad Stevens.

Hayward still hasn’t officially signed with the Celtics. The team needs to clear cap space, likely through a trade, in order to make enough room to sign him. But that uncertainty apparently won’t stop Danny Ainge & Co. from introducing him to Boston this weekend.