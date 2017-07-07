Report: Celtics Have No Intention Of Trading Jae Crowder

BOSTON (CBS) — Jae Crowder was a popular name among possible trade chips for the Celtics in a move to make room to sign Gordon Hayward. But now that the C’s have traded Avery Bradley to the Pistons for Marcus Morris, it appears that Crowder is here to stay.

The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach tweeted on Friday that the Celtics “have no intention” of trading Crowder, citing that the team is “excited about lineup possibilities.” He later tweeted that there are no more “pressing” deals for the team to make.

The Bradley-for-Morris swap saved the Celtics $3.8 million in cap space, allowing the team to sign Hayward to a max deal and removing the need for other space-saving moves.

Crowder’s public displeasure with Celtics fans cheering for Hayward in a Celtics-Jazz game in January raised questions of whether the two could even coexist as teammates in Boston. With Hayward locked in as a starter, Crowder is likely headed for more of a bench role after starting all 145 games played for the Celtics in the past two seasons.

The Bradley trade could also open up an opportunity for Jaylen Brown to earn a starting role, while Himmelsbach added that the team has “always” planned on having 2016 first-round pick Guerschon Yabusele on the roster in 2017-18.