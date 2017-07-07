FLASH FLOOD WARNING: Parts Of Cape Cod Until 5:30 pm Forecast | Blog | Radar | App | Share Photos

Parts Of Cape, Islands See Over 4 Inches Of Rain In A Few Hours

July 7, 2017 3:44 PM
Filed Under: Cape Cod, Flash Flood, weather

FALMOUTH (CBS) — Flash flooding took over some areas of Cape Cape and Islands on Friday afternoon.

According to the WBZ Weather Team, nearly double the average rainfall for the entire month of July fell in a matter of hours.

 

Flooding at the intersection of Main Street and Falmouth Heights Road in Falmouth (Photo Courtesy: James-Ace Thackston)

Reports of 4.35 inches fell in Osterville, 4.32 inches in West Barnstable and Centerville and 3.75 inches in East Falmouth.

The monthly average is 2.59 inches.

A flash flood warning consumed the area until 5:30 p.m.

Flooding in Falmouth (Courtesy Photo)

The Yarmouth Police Department posted a warning to drivers on the road.

Martha’s Vineyard saw flooding as well.

Vineyard Haven (Photo Credit: Robin Young)

Looking to Saturday, the WBZ Weather Team said there may be severe thunderstorms moving through parts of New England.

