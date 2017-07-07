Parts Of Cape, Islands See Over 4 Inches Of Rain In A Few Hours

FALMOUTH (CBS) — Flash flooding took over some areas of Cape Cape and Islands on Friday afternoon.
According to the WBZ Weather Team, nearly double the average rainfall for the entire month of July fell in a matter of hours.
Reports of 4.35 inches fell in Osterville, 4.32 inches in West Barnstable and Centerville and 3.75 inches in East Falmouth.
The monthly average is 2.59 inches.
A flash flood warning consumed the area until 5:30 p.m.
The Yarmouth Police Department posted a warning to drivers on the road.
Martha’s Vineyard saw flooding as well.
Looking to Saturday, the WBZ Weather Team said there may be severe thunderstorms moving through parts of New England.