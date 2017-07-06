Yarmouth Sex Offender, Wanted For Rape, Arrested

YARMOUTH (CBS) — A Yarmouth registered sex offender who was wanted for burglary and a pending rape case was arrested Thursday.
Police say they captured Level-3 sex offender Kevin Cahoon, 53 of Yarmouth, after someone reported seeing him riding a bicycle behind a building on Long Pond Drive in Yarmouth.
Authorities confronted Cahoon, who police say shot at them with a flare gun and was reportedly reaching for a knife. He was arrested after some off-duty police officers who happened to be in the area came to help.
A police officer who was injured during the arrest was was treated at Cape Cod Hospital for minor injuries.
Cahoon is being held at Yarmouth Police Headquarters and is scheduled to be arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Friday.
He has been charged with assaulting a police officer, and faces charges related to several break-ins and the pending rape case for which he was out on bail.
Cahoon previously served 20 years in prison, and was arrested in May 2017 for the alleged rape of a mentally disabled adult.