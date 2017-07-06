WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Yarmouth Sex Offender, Wanted For Rape, Arrested

July 6, 2017 4:40 PM
Filed Under: Kevin Cahoon, Level 3 Sex Offenders, Yarmouth

YARMOUTH (CBS) — A Yarmouth registered sex offender who was wanted for burglary and a pending rape case was arrested Thursday.

Police say they captured Level-3 sex offender Kevin Cahoon, 53 of Yarmouth, after someone reported seeing him riding a bicycle behind a building on Long Pond Drive in Yarmouth.

Authorities confronted Cahoon, who police say shot at them with a flare gun and was reportedly reaching for a knife. He was arrested after some off-duty police officers who happened to be in the area came to help.

yarmouth sex offender Yarmouth Sex Offender, Wanted For Rape, Arrested

Yarmouth alleged sex offender Kevin Cahoon. (Photo credit: Yarmouth Police)

A police officer who was injured during the arrest was was treated at Cape Cod Hospital for minor injuries.

Cahoon is being held at Yarmouth Police Headquarters and is scheduled to be arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Friday.

He has been charged with assaulting a police officer, and faces charges related to several break-ins and the pending rape case for which he was out on bail.

Cahoon previously served 20 years in prison, and was arrested in May 2017 for the alleged rape of a mentally disabled adult.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch