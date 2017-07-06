Wakefield Police Sgt. Saves Niece From Choking

WAKEFIELD (CBS) — A Wakefield Police officer is being lauded as a hero after saving his infant niece from choking.

The Wakefield Police Department said Sgt. Thomas Flynn was vacationing with his sister and her family in Maine when the little girl began to choke.

Sgt. Flynn gave aid to his niece and remained calm until rescue services arrived.

“Sgt. Flynn’s actions are indicative of what trained police officers do,” Wakefield Police Chief Rick Smith said in a release Thursday. “We are always on duty and our family, friends and community look to us as leaders in times of need. Sgt. Flynn is a true hero. He acted when called upon and relied on his training to save a family member in need. He is truly an example of all the good that police officers do every day.”

The department said the infant has since returned home with her family, and was “happy and healthy.”