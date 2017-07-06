WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Golf Clubs Used By Donald Trump Up For Auction In Boston

July 6, 2017 8:39 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, RR Auction

BOSTON (CBS) – Donald Trump’s old golf clubs are hitting the auction block.

Boston-based RR Auction says the clubs were used at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey before he became president.

trump golfing Golf Clubs Used By Donald Trump Up For Auction In Boston

Donald Trump playing golf (Image credit: RR Auction)

Bidding for the clubs, which each have “D. Trump” engraved on the head, is expected to start at $30,000.

trump golf clubs engraved Golf Clubs Used By Donald Trump Up For Auction In Boston

The engraved clubs (Image credit: RR Auction)

They currently belong to Trump’s former personal caddie, who says Trump used the irons while playing with celebrities, business leaders and golf pros.

“These Trump-used irons are of the utmost rarity and represent the well-documented relationship between the sport of golf and the nation’s commander-in-chief,” said Bobby Livingston, an executive at RR Auction.

trump golf clubs1 Golf Clubs Used By Donald Trump Up For Auction In Boston

The golf clubs up for auction (Image credit: RR Auction)

Trump’s frequent golf habit has become a point of controversy during his presidency. Before taking office, he repeatedly criticized former President Barack Obama’s golf outings.

