Golf Clubs Used By Donald Trump Up For Auction In Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – Donald Trump’s old golf clubs are hitting the auction block.
Boston-based RR Auction says the clubs were used at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey before he became president.
Bidding for the clubs, which each have “D. Trump” engraved on the head, is expected to start at $30,000.
They currently belong to Trump’s former personal caddie, who says Trump used the irons while playing with celebrities, business leaders and golf pros.
“These Trump-used irons are of the utmost rarity and represent the well-documented relationship between the sport of golf and the nation’s commander-in-chief,” said Bobby Livingston, an executive at RR Auction.
Trump’s frequent golf habit has become a point of controversy during his presidency. Before taking office, he repeatedly criticized former President Barack Obama’s golf outings.