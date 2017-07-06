NightSide – North Korea Flexes Its Muscles

July 6, 2017 1:26 AM By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – North Korea tested an ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile), generating a lot of global attention. The missile could supposedly reach Alaska, which would make the military threat posed by North Korea’s developing nuclear program much more significant. President Trump has responded by criticizing China for failing to help put pressure on the oppressive regime, and has said in the past that he would not take a pre-emptive strike off the table. Do you worry about the threat posed by North Korea? Would we be making a mistake by starting yet another war? Or do you think it could become necessary to protect our safety?

