BREAKING NEWS: Bomb Squad Called To Hanscom Air Force Base | Read More | Live Video
WATCH: WBZ-TV Live | LISTEN: WBZ NewsRadio 1030 Live

Suspicious Moving Truck Prompts Bomb Squad Response At Hanscom Air Force Base

July 6, 2017 11:46 AM
Filed Under: Hanscom Air Force Base

BEDFORD (CBS) – The bomb squad has been called to Hanscom Air Force Base after something of “concern” was found in a moving truck during a routine vehicle inspection.

The situation began around 9 a.m. Thursday, and the Massachusetts State Police bomb squad was called a short time later.

The FBI is also assisting in the investigation, but declined further comment.

truck Suspicious Moving Truck Prompts Bomb Squad Response At Hanscom Air Force Base

The truck was stopped at the Hanscom Air Force Base gate. (WBZ-TV)

A Big Foot Moving and Storage truck is stopped at the gate to the base. The company spokesman told WBZ-TV they are unsure what is going on at this point in the investigation.

The routine screening found “potentially explosive material,” Hanscom officials said.

hanscom2 Suspicious Moving Truck Prompts Bomb Squad Response At Hanscom Air Force Base

Massachusetts State Police at Hanscom Air Force Base as a suspicious truck is investigated. (WBZ News Radio 1030 Photo)

Bedford Police said they are monitoring the situation but that there is “no danger to the community at this time.”

Hanscom Field airport remains open.

truck2 Suspicious Moving Truck Prompts Bomb Squad Response At Hanscom Air Force Base

The truck from Big Foot Moving and Storage was stopped at a gate to the base. (WBZ-TV)

The State Fire Marshal’s office said an assessment is underway of two suspicious vehicles, adding that standard protocol is being followed.

As a precaution, the base’s Vandenberg Gate is temporarily closed and several facilities were evacuated.

Sources told WBZ-TV’s Cheryl Fiandaca that the driver of the truck is still on scene.

hanscom1 Suspicious Moving Truck Prompts Bomb Squad Response At Hanscom Air Force Base

Hanscom Air Force Base. (WBZ-TV)

No injuries have been reported. The investigation is ongoing.

A perimeter has been set up extending 1,500 feet from the truck in all directions.

WBZ-TV’s Christina Hager reports

The exit to Hanscom from Route 2A has been closed.

Hanscom Air Force Base, which covers 848 acres, is headquarters to the 66th Air Base group. More than 10,000 people work at the base, which has more than 150 buildings.

The base spans land in Concord, Bedford and Lincoln.

No further details on the incident are currently available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch