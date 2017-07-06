Boston Weekend Events: Pizza Festival, Kite Festival, Free Museums

BOSTON (CBS) – Celebrations of pizza, kites, and gorgeous flowers are among the events happening in and around Boston this weekend.

PIZZA FESTIVAL

Bostonians love their pizza, and this weekend is the first Boston Pizza Festival, to prove it. Twenty-four of the area’s most beloved pizza makers will be selling your favorites all in one place. The two-day, outdoor festival at City Hall Plaza features live music, giveaways, food and beverages. MORE INFO & TICKETS: bostonpizzafestival.com

FREE FUN FRIDAY

Each Friday this summer, a handful of local museums offer free admission, thanks to the Free Fun Friday program offered by the Highland Street Foundation. Among this week’s free museums: the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, The Hall at Patriot Place, Children’s Museum in Easton, and the New England Historic Genealogical Society. MORE INFO: highlandstreet.org

TRY A TACO

Taco Tuesday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday? Even if you already have a favorite taco spot, who couldn’t use another? Phantom Gourmet shared his favorites in this edition of The Great 8.

SPRAY POOL

The Boston Common Frog Pond spray pool is officially open for business. On a warm (and even no- so-warm) summer day, you will find kids of all ages wading in the water, or getting soaked under the 30-foot spray flume. There is a carousel, playground and café nearby. The spray pool is open daily, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. MORE INFO: bostonfrogpond.com

HYDRANGEA FESTIVAL

The 3rd Annual Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival begins this weekend, and runs through July 16. The celebration of these signature blue, pink and white flowers features a series of private garden tours. There are also workshops and demonstrations from horticulturalists, where you can learn to the get the most of your hydrangeas. MORE INFO: capecodchamber.org

NEWPORT KITE FESTIVAL

If you’re up for a day trip, this weekend is the Newport Kite Festival in Rhode Island. Every year, on the second weekend in July, kites take over the sky at Brenton Point State Park. The free festival is held annually at this premier kite flying spot, and features demonstrations, candy drops, races and kite battles. MORE INFO: newportkitefestival.com