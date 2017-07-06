WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Boston Weekend Events: Pizza Festival, Kite Festival, Free Museums

July 6, 2017 5:41 AM
Filed Under: Boston Events, Boston weekend events

BOSTON (CBS) – Celebrations of pizza, kites, and gorgeous flowers are among the events happening in and around Boston this weekend.

PIZZA FESTIVAL
Bostonians love their pizza, and this weekend is the first Boston Pizza Festival, to prove it. Twenty-four of the area’s most beloved pizza makers will be selling your favorites all in one place. The two-day, outdoor festival at City Hall Plaza features live music, giveaways, food and beverages. MORE INFO & TICKETS: bostonpizzafestival.com

FREE FUN FRIDAY
Each Friday this summer, a handful of local museums offer free admission, thanks to the Free Fun Friday program offered by the Highland Street Foundation. Among this week’s free museums: the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, The Hall at Patriot Place, Children’s Museum in Easton, and the New England Historic Genealogical Society. MORE INFO: highlandstreet.org

TRY A TACO
Taco Tuesday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday? Even if you already have a favorite taco spot, who couldn’t use another? Phantom Gourmet shared his favorites in this edition of The Great 8.

SPRAY POOL
The Boston Common Frog Pond spray pool is officially open for business. On a warm (and even no- so-warm) summer day, you will find kids of all ages wading in the water, or getting soaked under the 30-foot spray flume. There is a carousel, playground and café nearby. The spray pool is open daily, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. MORE INFO: bostonfrogpond.com

HYDRANGEA FESTIVAL
The 3rd Annual Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival begins this weekend, and runs through July 16. The celebration of these signature blue, pink and white flowers features a series of private garden tours. There are also workshops and demonstrations from horticulturalists, where you can learn to the get the most of your hydrangeas. MORE INFO: capecodchamber.org

NEWPORT KITE FESTIVAL
If you’re up for a day trip, this weekend is the Newport Kite Festival in Rhode Island. Every year, on the second weekend in July, kites take over the sky at Brenton Point State Park. The free festival is held annually at this premier kite flying spot, and features demonstrations, candy drops, races and kite battles. MORE INFO: newportkitefestival.com

