WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind [...]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE [...]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call [...]
WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News

Blue Man Group Bought By Cirque du Soleil

July 6, 2017 4:31 PM

NEW YORK (CBS) – Cirque du Soleil has acquired the popular Blue Man Group show, both companies announced Thursday.

The deal is said to be worth “tens of millions,” according to a New York Times report.

Blue Man Group regularly performs in Boston, New York, Las Vegas, Chicago, Orlando and Berlin, and this move could help introduce the show to even more international markets. But Blue Man Group fans shouldn’t worry about there being any big changes to the bald and blue characters.

blue man group Blue Man Group Bought By Cirque du Soleil

(Photo by Getty Images for Distinctive Assets)

“The Blue Man Group will keep its autonomy,” Cirque du Soleil CEO Daniel Lamarre told the newspaper. “We’re not going to mix the Cirque du Soleil brand with the brand of Blue Man Group.”

Founded by three friends from New York in 1991, Blue Man Group has been seen by more than 35 million people worldwide.

“Now, we find ourselves on the brink of our next chapter, and we have big ideas for the future,” Blue Man Group co-founder Chris Wink said in a statement. “Only a global creative powerhouse like Cirque du Soleil could help us achieve our vision.”

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch