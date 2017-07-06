Blue Man Group Bought By Cirque du Soleil

NEW YORK (CBS) – Cirque du Soleil has acquired the popular Blue Man Group show, both companies announced Thursday.
The deal is said to be worth “tens of millions,” according to a New York Times report.
Blue Man Group regularly performs in Boston, New York, Las Vegas, Chicago, Orlando and Berlin, and this move could help introduce the show to even more international markets. But Blue Man Group fans shouldn’t worry about there being any big changes to the bald and blue characters.
“The Blue Man Group will keep its autonomy,” Cirque du Soleil CEO Daniel Lamarre told the newspaper. “We’re not going to mix the Cirque du Soleil brand with the brand of Blue Man Group.”
Founded by three friends from New York in 1991, Blue Man Group has been seen by more than 35 million people worldwide.
“Now, we find ourselves on the brink of our next chapter, and we have big ideas for the future,” Blue Man Group co-founder Chris Wink said in a statement. “Only a global creative powerhouse like Cirque du Soleil could help us achieve our vision.”
One Comment