Social Media Trend Alert: What Is The Watermelon Dress?

CBS Local– Some of those who want to, and can, get creative with how they eat a watermelon have begun taking to social media for some laughs. The watermelon dress trend is simple: all you need is a phone, Instagram account, watermelon and imagination.

By chewing (or carving) the watermelon into the shape of a dress and holding it in front of the camera for an illusion in depth perception, funny pictures are to be had where it appears those pictured are wearing their fruit.

Definitely more refreshing than the water bucket challenge of years past!