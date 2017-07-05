WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, [...]
Social Media Trend Alert: What Is The Watermelon Dress?

July 5, 2017 1:53 PM
Filed Under: Instagram, watermelon dress

CBS Local– Some of those who want to, and can, get creative with how they eat a watermelon have begun taking to social media for some laughs. The watermelon dress trend is simple: all you need is a phone, Instagram account, watermelon and imagination.

By chewing (or carving) the watermelon into the shape of a dress and holding it in front of the camera for an illusion in depth perception, funny pictures are to be had where it appears those pictured are wearing their fruit.

{W A T E R M E L O N. D R E S S} Attention les amis avec le code #PastequeEva vous bénéficiez de -20% sur toutes les pastèques de votre supermarché ! 😊🍉🍉🍉 ▫️ J'adore les pastèques ! C'est frais, peu calorique et ça aide à s'hydrater un peu 😉 ▫️ N'oubliez pas de manger 5 fruits et légumes par jour !!! 🍍🍑🍒🍈🍓🍇🍌🍋🍊🍐🍎🍏 ▫️ #fitness #fitnessgirl #fitgirl #musculation #motivation #love #healthy #healthylife #fitfrenchies #fitfam #sportaddict #shape #aesthetics #nopainnogain #hardwork #teamshape #làondiscute #foodspring #foodspringfamily #leggings #dream #nopainnogain #girlswithmuscle #paigehathaway #gymshark #sun #music #flexfriday #nosquatsnoass #watermelondress

A post shared by Virginie 🔵⚪🔴 (@eva_healthy_fit) on

Definitely more refreshing than the water bucket challenge of years past!

