MassDOT Highway Chief Tom Tinlin Stepping Down After Health Scare

July 5, 2017 2:07 PM
Filed Under: MassDOT, Tom Tinlin

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Highway Commissioner Tom Tinlin has decided to resign after battling a brain aneurysm.

Tinlin was off the job since May 1 and was set to return to work this week, but opted to step down instead.

He said in a statement Wednesday that he wanted to thank the doctors and nurses at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center for returning him to health so he could start the next chapter of his life “as a healthy husband and father.”

Tinlin joined the Massachusetts Department of Transportation in January 2014 as chief of operations and maintenance and in March 2015 was promoted to highway administrator.

Jonathan Gulliver will continue in the role of acting highway administrator through September.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker said Tinlin “worked tirelessly to support the commonwealth’s commuters.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Summer of Savings
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch