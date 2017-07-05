Snortable Chocolate Advertised As Drug-Free Way To Get Buzz

July 5, 2017 11:08 AM
Filed Under: Chocolate

ORLANDO (CBS) – There’s a new way to get your chocolate fix – by snorting it.

Coco Loko is a snortable chocolate powder made by Orlando-based Legal Lean. It’s billed as a drug-free way to get a buzz.

The company’s founder tells The Washington Post that the effects can last up to an hour and produce “almost an energy-drink feeling, like you’re euphoric but also motivated to get things done.”

It should be noted that Coco Loko, which contains raw cacao powder, has not been approved by the FDA. One doctor interviewed by The Post said it could cause sinus problems.

The product is now available in stores and online. A tin of Coco Loko sells for about $20.

